Automata Network (ATA) Market Cap Hits $95.64 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001324 BTC on major exchanges. Automata Network has a total market cap of $95.64 million and $6.91 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00058814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00086565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.56 or 0.07498964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00072242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,948.09 or 1.00003494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

