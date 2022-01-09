Bitcloud (BTDX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 24.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $96,313.28 and $4.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,034.97 or 1.00210630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00083773 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.71 or 0.00364047 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.38 or 0.00463409 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014168 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00134468 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008943 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006812 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001572 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,268,192 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

