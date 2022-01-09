Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.91.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $301,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 448,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,238. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 22.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 135.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DK traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.01. 1,007,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.00. Delek US has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. Delek US’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

