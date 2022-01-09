Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Receives €289.41 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €289.41 ($328.87).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($347.73) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($369.32) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($323.86) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($375.00) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €320.00 ($363.64) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of LIN traded down €6.75 ($7.67) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €295.25 ($335.51). 708,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a 52 week low of €199.35 ($226.53) and a 52 week high of €309.35 ($351.53). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €292.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €269.70. The firm has a market cap of $151.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

