Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives $146.00 Average PT from Analysts

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

SAVA traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.95. 2,639,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,400. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.18 and a beta of 0.39. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,651,000 after purchasing an additional 151,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,031,000 after purchasing an additional 52,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 117.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 191,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

