Sakura Price Reaches $0.14 (SKU)

Sakura (CURRENCY:SKU) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, Sakura has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Sakura has a market cap of $7.48 million and $2.79 million worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sakura coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sakura alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00058746 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00084899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.24 or 0.07512584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00072028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,138.60 or 1.00267782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003223 BTC.

About Sakura

Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sakura Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sakura using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SKUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.