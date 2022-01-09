Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.77 Million

Analysts expect Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) to announce $17.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minim’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.54 million and the highest is $18.00 million. Minim posted sales of $13.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Minim will report full-year sales of $62.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.49 million to $63.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $78.55 million, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $81.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Minim.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Minim had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

MINM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Minim in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Minim stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.31. 45,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,095. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. Minim has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $60.09 million, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Minim during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Minim during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Minim during the 3rd quarter worth $5,148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Minim during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Minim during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

