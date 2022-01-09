uPlexa Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $137.00 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. uPlexa has a market cap of $220,996.29 and $137.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

