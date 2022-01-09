Jigstack Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.80 Million (STAK)

Jigstack (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Jigstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Jigstack has a total market cap of $9.80 million and $36,758.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jigstack has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NIX (NIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000029 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Jigstack Profile

Jigstack (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,758,571,629 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Jigstack Coin Trading

