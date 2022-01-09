Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.40.

AX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. FMR LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,020. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average of $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

