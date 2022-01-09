BitcoinPoS Hits One Day Volume of $88.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $262,561.23 and approximately $88.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,283,949 coins and its circulating supply is 5,072,495 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

