Analysts Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Price Target at GBX 5,057.89

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,057.89 ($68.16).

BKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($74.11) to GBX 5,540 ($74.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($62.53) to GBX 4,120 ($55.52) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($68.72) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($66.70) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,460 ($60.10) to GBX 4,700 ($63.33) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of LON:BKG traded down GBX 38 ($0.51) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,763 ($64.18). The company had a trading volume of 192,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,301. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,549.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,620.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The stock has a market cap of £5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,053 ($54.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,232 ($70.50).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

