AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several analysts recently commented on ABCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, December 19th.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.82. 1,573,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,463. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 53,500 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $788,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 202,960 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,689.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 343,398 shares of company stock worth $5,003,150 in the last 90 days. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,454,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,821,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405,970 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097,178 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,428,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,554,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

