Gridcoin (GRC) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.17 Million

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Gridcoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $17,770.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gridcoin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Gridcoin Coin Profile
GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 432,085,922 coins and its circulating supply is 401,432,890 coins. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gridcoin
