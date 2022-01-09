Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) vs. SOS (NYSE:SOS) Financial Survey

SOS (NYSE:SOS) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get SOS alerts:

6.1% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SOS and Coinbase Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Coinbase Global 1 4 15 0 2.70

Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $377.71, suggesting a potential upside of 62.57%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than SOS.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A Coinbase Global 49.96% 89.37% 23.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOS and Coinbase Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $50.29 million 2.89 $4.40 million N/A N/A Coinbase Global $1.28 billion 39.14 $322.32 million N/A N/A

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats SOS on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.