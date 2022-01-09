YUMMY Hits 24-Hour Volume of $166,686.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, YUMMY has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. YUMMY has a total market cap of $9.46 million and approximately $166,686.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00058551 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00083740 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.73 or 0.07518130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00071762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,322.07 or 1.00223540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003200 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 949,876,623,951 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

