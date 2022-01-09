Brokerages Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHEN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 108.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 262,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,856. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

