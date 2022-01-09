$17.16 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to post $17.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.70 million. argenx posted sales of $7.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $530.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.58 million to $660.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $119.60 million, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $160.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.96) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARGX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 59.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 12.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARGX stock traded down $20.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.58. 388,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,495. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 0.98. argenx has a twelve month low of $248.21 and a twelve month high of $382.15.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

