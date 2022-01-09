Divi (DIVI) Price Down 15.2% This Week

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, Divi has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Divi coin can now be bought for $0.0681 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Divi has a market capitalization of $182.83 million and approximately $227,611.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00212453 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00032516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.22 or 0.00469103 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00078399 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Divi Coin Profile

Divi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 2,683,066,718 coins. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org . The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org . Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi Project is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It enables users to access a set of financial tools where it is possible to perform cryptocurrency transactions or store, monitor and manage their digital assets on the platform digital wallet. Divi Project features are available for both Desktop and mobile devices. The Divi Project coin (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency which mainnet was launched on September 27th. It is now on the swapping process from DIVX to DIVI and as to the value, 1 DIVX is being swapped for 100 DIVI. It uses a PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus algorithm and will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or to access goods and services available on Divi Project. DIVI features a second layer network of master nodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

