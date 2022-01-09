Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.09.

EQX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

EQX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.44. 1,651,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $245.13 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 369.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 260,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 205,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,187 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 49.3% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 51.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 235.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 400,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 281,333 shares during the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

