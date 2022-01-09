Pepe Cash Market Cap Reaches $8.35 Million (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Pepe Cash has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. Pepe Cash has a market capitalization of $8.35 million and approximately $2,469.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pepe Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00058968 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00084419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,187.69 or 0.07505880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00071738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,422.38 or 0.99889532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepe Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepe Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.