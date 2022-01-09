Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 30.86 ($0.42).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.36) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.44) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Hammerson news, insider Rita-Rose Gagné acquired 306,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £101,226.84 ($136,405.93). Also, insider Habib Annous acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($71,149.44).

HMSO traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 35.65 ($0.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,949,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,174,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.60). The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.47.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

