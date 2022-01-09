Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATBPF shares. cut shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab cut shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. 11,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,456. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $5.88.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 244.59% and a negative return on equity of 52.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.