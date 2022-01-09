Brokerages Expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,232,000 after buying an additional 1,804,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,202,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,059,000 after buying an additional 109,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,044,000 after buying an additional 567,567 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,645,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,257,000 after buying an additional 117,923 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,095,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,056,000 after buying an additional 34,722 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNH stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.80. The stock had a trading volume of 485,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,290. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.20. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $69.53 and a 52-week high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

