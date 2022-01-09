Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will post sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.99 billion and the lowest is $4.87 billion. Eaton posted sales of $4.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $19.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.70 billion to $19.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.95 billion to $21.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Eaton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.85. 2,079,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,246. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.35. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

