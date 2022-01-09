Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,602.00

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $300,921.65 and approximately $3,602.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00058942 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00083944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.61 or 0.07516775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00071721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,375.73 or 1.00021290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003207 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

