GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) will report $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GlobalFoundries’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will report full year sales of $6.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GlobalFoundries.
GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion.
NASDAQ:GFS traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $60.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90. GlobalFoundries has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $73.25.
GlobalFoundries Company Profile
GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.
