GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) will report $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GlobalFoundries’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will report full year sales of $6.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GlobalFoundries.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.77.

NASDAQ:GFS traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $60.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90. GlobalFoundries has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $73.25.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlobalFoundries (GFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.