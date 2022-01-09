DeepOnion Hits Market Capitalization of $4.46 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $1,361.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00017666 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010942 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,620,220 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.