PIXEL Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $3,709.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,418.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.23 or 0.00896378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.50 or 0.00260514 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00022921 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003058 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000233 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

