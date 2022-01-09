Hord Hits 24-Hour Volume of $174,109.00 (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Hord has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $174,109.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hord has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00058904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00083697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.29 or 0.07530481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00071710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,456.56 or 1.00090691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,474,538 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

