Brokerages Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $813.60 Million

Analysts expect that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will report sales of $813.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $841.00 million and the lowest is $786.20 million. EnerSys posted sales of $751.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

ENS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.85. The stock had a trading volume of 151,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,266. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.74. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in EnerSys by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

