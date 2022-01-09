EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.39 Million

Brokerages predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will report sales of $106.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.70 million and the highest is $107.40 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $92.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $408.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $407.70 million to $409.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $446.20 million, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $451.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.60.

EGP traded down $4.17 on Tuesday, reaching $210.72. The company had a trading volume of 182,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,441. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

