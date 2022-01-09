Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Kura Sushi USA posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

KRUS stock traded down $14.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.68. The company had a trading volume of 457,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,659. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $540.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.87. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $85.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

