Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to post earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Amdocs posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

DOX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.25. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $82.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in Amdocs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 63,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

