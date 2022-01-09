$29.85 Million in Sales Expected for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will report sales of $29.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.70 million and the lowest is $29.40 million. Docebo posted sales of $18.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $104.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $105.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $147.05 million, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $153.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DCBO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. upped their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

DCBO traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -108.59. Docebo has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $92.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 51.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 93.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

