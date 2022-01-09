Analysts Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings per share of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $2.29. Darden Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $7.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,595,000 after acquiring an additional 119,711 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.24. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.89 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

