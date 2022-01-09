UnlimitedIP (UIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $5,504.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00066186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005753 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UIP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

