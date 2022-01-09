UniMex Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $165,909.00 (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $165,909.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00058904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00083697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.29 or 0.07530481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00071710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,456.56 or 1.00090691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003200 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,720,759 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

