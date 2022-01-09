Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to post sales of $441.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $438.60 million to $444.50 million. Titan International reported sales of $326.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TWI traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. 499,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,098. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $689.92 million, a PE ratio of 138.25 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 9,915.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Titan International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Titan International during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.