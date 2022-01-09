Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Apollo Investment reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 15.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 39,135 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $848.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.94. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $15.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.