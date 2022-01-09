Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Apollo Investment reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 15.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 39,135 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $848.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.94. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $15.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.