BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce $41.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.08 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $42.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $166.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $167.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $168.13 million, with estimates ranging from $167.31 million to $168.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

Shares of TCPC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.64. 123,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,128. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The company has a market cap of $787.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Rajneesh Vig acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,338.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $138,088. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

