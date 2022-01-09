Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 817.44 ($11.02).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.45) to GBX 760 ($10.24) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 861 ($11.60) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.45) to GBX 810 ($10.91) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($11.25) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.59) to GBX 850 ($11.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott acquired 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 743 ($10.01) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($67,411.66). Also, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.73), for a total transaction of £526,098.24 ($708,931.73).

Shares of LON:BDEV traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 735.40 ($9.91). 1,126,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,574. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 708.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 699.15. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 618.53 ($8.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 889.55 ($11.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of £7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

