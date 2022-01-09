Elrond Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Elrond has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $200.53 or 0.00471854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $4.01 billion and $101.80 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00214209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00032805 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00079080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011024 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 19,995,348 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

