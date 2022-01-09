HempCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.18 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $1.18 million and $365.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,729,238 coins and its circulating supply is 264,594,088 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

