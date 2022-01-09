Analysts Anticipate Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Announce -$0.73 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.78). Immunic posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($3.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on IMUX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of IMUX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 79,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,922. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $253.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunic by 165.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 112.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 285.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 17.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 16.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

