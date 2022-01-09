Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) versus Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Financial Contrast

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) and Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Royal Vopak alerts:

Royal Vopak has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zalando has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Royal Vopak and Zalando, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Vopak 0 4 0 0 2.00 Zalando 2 3 8 1 2.57

Zalando has a consensus price target of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.58%. Given Zalando’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zalando is more favorable than Royal Vopak.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Royal Vopak and Zalando’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Vopak $1.36 billion 3.18 $343.72 million N/A N/A Zalando $9.12 billion 2.19 $258.27 million $0.64 59.42

Royal Vopak has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zalando.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Royal Vopak shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Zalando shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Vopak and Zalando’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Vopak N/A N/A N/A Zalando 2.84% 12.77% 4.24%

Summary

Zalando beats Royal Vopak on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management. The All Other Segments consists of various emerging businesses. The company was founded by Robert Gentz and David Schneider on February 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.