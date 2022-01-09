Wing Finance Price Down 15.1% This Week (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $29.30 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $13.14 or 0.00030933 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00059071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00084152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.57 or 0.07519830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00072299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,492.96 or 1.00025876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003201 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,354,587 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,587 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

