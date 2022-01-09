$828.28 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will announce $828.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $801.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $851.01 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $635.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.63.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.52. 615,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,842. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

