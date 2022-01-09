$552.32 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to announce $552.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $539.60 million and the highest is $562.67 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $446.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($22.81) earnings per share.

NBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NBR traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.76. The company had a trading volume of 75,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.37. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The company has a market capitalization of $780.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.