Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) to announce $34.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.18 million to $34.86 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies will report full-year sales of $130.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.70 million to $130.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $170.81 million, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $171.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Airsculpt Technologies.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIRS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

AIRS stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 90,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,327. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.00. Airsculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

